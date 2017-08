Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – This weekend had spectacular weather not only for the Air and Water Show this weekend, but for the annual Pilsen Arts and Music Festival.

About 50,000 people are expected to attend the weekend fest.

There will be music, art work and plenty of food.

The festival aims to promote Pilsen’s heritage.

The festival is free, but attendees are asked to make a donation to benefit community organizations.

The festival wraps up Sunday night at 10 p.m. at 18th Street and Blue Island Avenue.