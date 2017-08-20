Next phase of Lakefront Trail expansion begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Park District CEO Michael Kelly joined cyclists to break ground on the next phase of the Lakefront Trail Separation Project, which extends it from 41st St. to 55th St.

The addition separates cyclists from runners and other pedestrians, creating two adjacent paths running along the lakefront to alleviate congestion and make it safer and more accessible for users. The park district also installing and upgrading lighting along the paths.

The 18-mile trail runs from Ardmore on the North to 71st on the South, and so far about half of the project is complete. The entire thing will be finished by October 2018.

"It's a safety precaution and it's a great investment that will serve the city for another 40 years," said Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

The project was made possible by a $12 million donation from Citadel CEO Ken Griffin and $1.7 million in city funds.