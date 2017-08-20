Man in critical condition after daytime shooting on the Southeast Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police say a Hispanic man dressed in all black pulled up in a light colored mini van and shot a 49-year-old man in the back just after 5 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 106th St. and South Green Bay.

The area on the Southeast Side of Chicago is no stranger to gun violence, anytime of the day or night, according to neighbors. Neighbors who heard the shots of this latest daytime shooting say they're fed up with the crime near their homes. Neighbor Rodrigo Padilla said there was another shooting in the area a few days ago.

"A lot of people carry guns, carry knives; I just stay in my own lane, pretty much that's what I do," Padilla said.

Gilbert Figueroa has lived in the East Side neighborhood for more than 30 years, and he said a stray bullet recently flew into his bedroom window around five in the morning. He said it's enough to make a long-time resident want to say goodbye.

"I'm done; I'm a grandfather now and I want to protect my family, and if it means I have to move away from the neighborhood and lose all my friends, that's what it's all about," Figueroa said.

The victim in the shooting was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. Chicago police say at this time there is no one in custody. Area South detectives are investigating.