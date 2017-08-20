× Man gets 40 years in prison after impregnating 10-year-old

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. – A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for impregnating a 10-year-old girl, WDAM reports.

Natalio Vitero-Vasquez, 47, pleaded guilty to sexual battery charges Friday.

WDAM said the girl found out she was pregnant when she was 11—she conceived at age 10.

The girl told prosecutors the suspect took her to a hotel room, touched her and gave her something to drink that made her sleepy, WDAM said.

The girl gave birth to a boy November 2016. The boy had multiple birth defects and died in surgery, WDAM said.

Vitero-Vasquez must serve at least 25 years of his sentence. Because he is undocumented, he will be deported after being released.