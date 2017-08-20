× Ex-NU professor, Oxford employee charged with murder to appear in bond court Sunday

CHICAGO – Superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to hold a press conference before the two men charged in the murder of James Cornell-Duranleau, 26, appear in bond court Sunday afternoon.

Andrew Warren, 56, and Professor Wyndham Lathem, 42, were charged with first degree murder on Saturday by Chicago police in the stabbing of Cornell-Duranleau.

The two arrived in Chicago late Friday night to face murder charges in the death of the 26-year-old.

The two were on the run for eight days— making a 2,100-mile journey across country before turning themselves into police and U.S. Marshals earlier this month in California’s Bay Area.

At Sundays press conf, Supt. Eddie Johnson will join Det. Commander Brendan Deenihan & US Marshal Dolan McCarthy to outline investigation. pic.twitter.com/asIkRtv784 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 20, 2017