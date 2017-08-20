Ex-NU professor, Oxford employee charged with murder to appear in bond court Sunday
CHICAGO – Superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to hold a press conference before the two men charged in the murder of James Cornell-Duranleau, 26, appear in bond court Sunday afternoon.
Andrew Warren, 56, and Professor Wyndham Lathem, 42, were charged with first degree murder on Saturday by Chicago police in the stabbing of Cornell-Duranleau.
The two arrived in Chicago late Friday night to face murder charges in the death of the 26-year-old.
The two were on the run for eight days— making a 2,100-mile journey across country before turning themselves into police and U.S. Marshals earlier this month in California’s Bay Area.