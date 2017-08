CHICAGO — Actor, comedian and philanthropist Jerry Lewis died Sunday at the age of 91, according to his publicist Candi Cazau.

Lewis died peacefully at his home surrounded by family, Cazau said.

Lewis starred in films such as “The Nutty Professor” and “The Bellboy.” Lewis’ fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies.

Some celebrities posted on Twitter about the comedian’s passing.

Goodbye to the real, no irony, king of comedy. pic.twitter.com/t7qEkDo4Sl — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 20, 2017

Condolences to the family of Jerry Lewis. The world is a lot less funnier today. ☹️ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 20, 2017

We have lost a great comedian and even greater heart. Thank you for the laughs and the feels, Jerry Lewis. https://t.co/vdYCfd7atJ — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 20, 2017

