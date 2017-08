CHICAGO – David Ross posted a video on Instagram of him jumping off a plane with the Golden Knights during the Air and Water Show Saturday.

The former Chicago Cubs player helped kick off the Air and Water Show Saturday.

He thanked the Golden Knights for the “golden” opportunity.

Ross said although he was nervous, he was glad he did it with the best.

Thanks for the "golden" opportunity! A post shared by David Ross (@grandparossy_3) on Aug 19, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

I'm digging my new uniform. What do you guys think? pic.twitter.com/tVnGXx2chM — David Ross (@D_Ross3) August 19, 2017

The Air and Water show wraps up Sunday at 3 p.m. Admission is free.