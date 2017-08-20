Cubs Game Notes For Sunday vs. Toronto

* With Javier Baez’s home run on Friday, the Chicago Cubs became the ninth NL team all-time to feature five players with 20+ homers before the month of September.

*The Cubs lead the majors with 60 home runs since the All-Star break.

* Only five pitchers in Wrigley Field history have a lower ERA through a pitcher’s first 45 starts at the stadium than Kyle Hendricks’ 2.48.

* Chicago’s bullpen ERA this month (5.49) is its highest in any month since August of 2012 (5.94).

* The Toronto Blue Jays have struggled to put together multi-run innings this season (130 – 27th in MLB) after being one of the best in baseball at it over the previous three seasons. The Blue Jays’ 603 multi-run innings between 2014 and 2016 were the most in MLB over that time frame.