33 people shot, 6 fatally, in 13 hours across Chicago

CHICAGO – At least 33 people were shot, six fatally, within 13 hours from Saturday to Sunday across Chicago in separate shootings, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Seven people were shot, one fatally, in the South Side at the Universal Entertainment Center in the 11900 block of South Loomis around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A man was shot and killed in the University Village neighborhood.

Two armed men got out of a car and shot a man in the 1000 block of West Maxwell Street, near the Smyth-Joyner Elementary school. Police said the men fired several shots at the victim, who died at the scene.

Another man died in a separate shooting on 70th and Paulina around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said the 22-year-old was shot by someone in a car.

A second man was also hit and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

In the most recent fatal shooting, a 30-year-old man was fatally shot while he was stopped at traffic light about 5:10 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood, the Chicago Tribune reports.

A vehicle approached and someone inside fired multiple times, striking the man in the head, neck and arm. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

