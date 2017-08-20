2 men dead after overnight shootings

CHICAGO – Two men were fatally shot in two separate shootings early Sunday morning, according to police.

Two armed men got out of a car and shot a man in the 1000 block of West Maxwell Street, near the Smyth-Joyner Elementary school.

Police said the men fired several shots at the victim, who died at the scene.

No one is in custody.

Another man died in a separate shooting on 70th and Paulina around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said the 22-year-old was shot by someone in a car.

A second man was also hit and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.