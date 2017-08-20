1 dead, 6 injured in West Pullman banquet hall shooting

CHICAGO – A shooting at a banquet hall in the Far South Side left one person dead and six others wounded.

The shooting happened at the Universal Entertainment Center in the 11900 block of South Loomis around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said the victims were in the parking lot of the banquet hall/event center when the offender in a black SUV opened fire striking the victims. Police said the SUV then fled the scene.

The victims were taken to hospitals, some in critical condition.

Chicago police said most of the victims were in their 30s—and three of the seven victims were women.

Four people were shot in the leg, while a 32-year-old man was shot in the stomach—and a 36-year-old man was shot in the rear.

The victims were taken to various hospitals including Christ and Stroger—ranging in conditions from serious to stable.

The body of the man killed, could be seen laying in the parking lot with a sheet over it– right next to a white sports car with the doors up–outside the front door of the banquet hall.

“A mass shooting is a terrible thing but unfortunately in Chicago it’s kind of becoming commonplace. There was a mass shooting a week or so ago. Five plus and then tonight to happen and the summer’s not quite over yet,” Dr. Donovan {rice, faith based first responder, Together Chicago, said..

Official said by all indications, this was a drive-by.

No one is in custody.