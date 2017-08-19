White Sox place Reynaldo Lopez on 10-day disabled list

ARLINGTON, Texas – The White Sox aren’t taking any chances with Reynaldo Lopez.

The rookie phenom was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, retroactive to August 18th, with a strained back.

Lopez tried to pitch through the pain Thursday in his second outing with the Sox before Jose Abreu stepped in, imploring him to leave the game if anything felt off.

Turns out, it did.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Lopez initially thought the ache in his side was the result of a long morning flight from L.A. to Texas.

But, the soreness continued that night and led to an early exit with the Sox erring on the side of caution.

Renteria/Cooper didn't seem worried about Lopez's side soreness but literally no reason to take a chance. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 19, 2017

Danny Farquhar will take Lopez’s spot on the roster.

Farquhar signed with the Sox as a minor-league free agent on July 24th after he was designated for assignment by the Rays.

The 30-year-old pitcher made 37 relief appearances with Tampa Bay this season, going 2-2 with a 4.11 ERA.