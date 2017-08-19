Tips for drivers on the road during the eclipse

Millions of people will be settling in Monday to take in the solar eclipse, and millions more will be on the roads in the path of totality.

If you plan on being one of those drivers, the Department of Transportation(DOT) and AAA want you to keep a few things in mind:

Do not stop on the interstate or the shoulder to get a good view of the sun, rather find a safe place, away from traffic instead

Turn your headlights on when the eclipse blocks the sun

Don’t drive with your eclipse glasses on. That’d be like driving blind

Don’t try to photograph the eclipse while you’re driving

The DOT also predicts that there will be major traffic in the paths of totality. Chicago is not in the path of totality but all the rules listed above still apply. In Chicago, the moon will slowly start to block the sun at 11:54 a.m., eventually covering up to 87 percent of the sun’s surface by 1:19 p.m.

Downstate Carbondale is where the sun will be completely blocked.

For more information on what to expect during the eclipse, click here.