Still under the influence of high pressure slowly moving off to the east, skies across the Chicago area Sunday will be mostly sunny, but temperatures and humidity will be on the increase with southerly flow up the backside of the receding high pressure pulling very warm, increasingly more moist air into our area.

Hot, humid air will remain in place Monday, but unfortunately for eclipse viewers, clouds and a developing band of showers and thunderstorms along and in advance of a cold front approaching from the north will slowly spread over our area. A lot can happen between now and Monday afternoon, but indications are that this advancing and slowly thickening cloud deck could create eclipse viewing problems, especially for those closer to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.

Sunny Sunday, but clouds to creep in Monday