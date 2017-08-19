Steve Bannon returns to Breitbart News site

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Breitbart News says Steve Bannon has returned to the website after leaving his position as President Donald Trump’s chief strategist.

The conservative news site says Bannon is back as its executive chairman, and says he led an editorial meeting Friday evening.

Bannon left Breitbart just a little over a year ago to join Trump’s presidential campaign.

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow says, “The populist-nationalist movement got a lot stronger today.”

Earlier Friday, Breitbart senior editor at large Joel B. Pollak tweeted “#WAR” as news of Bannon’s White House departure emerged.