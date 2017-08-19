Selena’s brother jailed for child support

CORUPS CHRISTI, Texas— The brother of slain Tejano superstar Selena has been jailed for not staying current on his child support payments.

A.B. Quintanilla was taken into custody Wednesday during a court appearance in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Quintanilla had failed to appear at a scheduled hearing earlier this month. His attorney said Quintanilla was at his Florida home that day and hadn’t been informed of the court date.

Quintanilla is accused of owing $87,000 in back child support to Summer Clary, the mother of his child.

Quintanilla was listed as one of the Top 10 Most Wanted in Nueces County in Texas earlier in August.