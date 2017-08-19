Police release photo of suspect in Red Line shooting

CHICAGO — A surveillance photo of a man wanted in a shooting at a CTA stop in the Loop, was released by police.

Chicago police released the photo Saturday morning.

Police said a fight between two groups led to gunfire at the State and Jackson stop around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim ran onto the platform just as a train arrived, and opened its doors. A gunman shot him on the platform, and then took off.

A 23-year-old man is recovering from bullet wounds to his left arm and ankle.

Police said the suspect is described as a black male around 20 to 25 years of age, wearing a dark hoody, dark pants, white shoes and a blue cinch bag. He is about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs between 150 and 175 pounds.