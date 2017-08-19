MLB umpires wear white wristbands to protest ‘escalating verbal attacks’

SAN FRANCISCO – Major League Baseball umpires have had enough.
To protest the “escalating verbal attacks” against them, crews across the league are wearing white wristbands during games.
The tipping point that led to the show of solidarity came Monday, when the Tigers’ Ian Kinsler made disparaging remarks about home plate umpire Angel Hernandez after he was ejected in the fifth inning.
“He’s messing with baseball games, blatantly,” noted Kinsler. “It has to do with changing the game. He’s changing the game.”
“No one in this game wants you behind the plate anymore, none of the players.”
Kinsler was fined for his comments, but did not receive a suspension.