MLB umpires wear white wristbands to protest ‘escalating verbal attacks’

SAN FRANCISCO – Major League Baseball umpires have had enough.

To protest the “escalating verbal attacks” against them, crews across the league are wearing white wristbands during games.

Umpire Joe West before taking the field today wearing white wrist band to protest escalating verbal attacks on MLB umpires! pic.twitter.com/a8TkW2JCip — MLB World Umpires (@MLBaseballUmps) August 19, 2017

#WUA issued the following statement in response to escalating verbal attacks: pic.twitter.com/wGLIoLOUq0 — MLB World Umpires (@MLBaseballUmps) August 19, 2017

The tipping point that led to the show of solidarity came Monday, when the Tigers’ Ian Kinsler made disparaging remarks about home plate umpire Angel Hernandez after he was ejected in the fifth inning.

“He’s messing with baseball games, blatantly,” noted Kinsler. “It has to do with changing the game. He’s changing the game.”

“No one in this game wants you behind the plate anymore, none of the players.”

Kinsler was fined for his comments, but did not receive a suspension.