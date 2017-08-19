Cubs claim catcher Rene Rivera off waivers from Mets

CHICAGO – With Willson Contreras still nursing a sore hamstring, the Cubs added some depth behind the plate, claiming former Mets catcher Rene Rivera off waivers.

The 34-year-old backstop is batting .230 with eight homers and 23 RBI in 54 games this season.

Behind the plate, Rivera has thrown out 10-of-31 runners attempting to steal this season, a 32.3 percent success rate, which would tie for third-best in the National League if he had enough games played to qualify.

Now is time for this new chapter in my career with the Chicago @Cubs and I am really excited for it! #FlyTheW — Rene Rivera (@ReneRivera13) August 19, 2017

To make room for Rivera on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Aaron Brooks has been designated for assignment.

Brooks has gone 8-9 with a 6.20 ERA in 24 starts with Triple-A Iowa this season.