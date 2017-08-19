× Chicago is 4th most livable city in US

CHICAGO — Chicago came in fourth on a list of top ten most livable cities in the United States.

The Economist Intelligence Unit ranked 140 cities worldwide by looking at factors including economic stability, healthcare and infrastructure.

Globally, no U.S. city made the top 10. Canada and Australia dominated that list.

The most livable city in the world is Melbourne, Australia.

Top Ten Most Livable Cities in U.S.