David Ross helps kick off 2017 Air and Water Show

CHICAGO – The 59th Annual Air and Water Show kicked off Saturday at 10 a.m. and former Chicago Cub David Ross helped kick off the show.
People were showing up around 8 a.m. with lawn chairs and picnics at North Avenue Beach.
Sergeant Tom Bovee spoke to WGN about what to expect from the Golden Knights Parachute Team--including Ross.
The former Cub jumped with the Golden Knights. He tweeted a photo of himself before the show started.
The Air and Water show wraps up Sunday at 3 p.m. Admission is free.
For more information, visit the City of Chicago’s website.