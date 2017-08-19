David Ross helps kick off 2017 Air and Water Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – The 59th Annual Air and Water Show kicked off Saturday at 10 a.m. and former Chicago Cub David Ross helped kick off the show.

People were showing up around 8 a.m. with lawn chairs and picnics at North Avenue Beach.

Sergeant Tom Bovee spoke to WGN about what to expect from the Golden Knights Parachute Team--including Ross.

The former Cub jumped with the Golden Knights. He tweeted a photo of himself before the show started.

I'm digging my new uniform. What do you guys think? pic.twitter.com/tVnGXx2chM — David Ross (@D_Ross3) August 19, 2017

Most men just buy a new car when their mid-life crisis hits ... #ChiAirAndWater pic.twitter.com/pHBtX7NlQq — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 19, 2017

The Air and Water show wraps up Sunday at 3 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information, visit the City of Chicago’s website.