1 officer dead, 5 shot in Florida, Pennsylvania
KISSIMEE, Fla. — One police officer is dead, and five others were shot in incidents in Florida and Pennsylvania overnight.
In Kissimee, Fla., investigators believe two officers were ambushed while responding to a call.
One of the officers died, his partner is in critical condition.
Police arrested three people and a fourth suspect is on the loose.
In Jacksonville, Fla., two other officers were also shot responding to an attempted suicide call.
And in Pennsylvania, two state troopers were shot were shot at a supermarket.
Suspects in those incidents were killed.