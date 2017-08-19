1 officer dead, 5 shot in Florida, Pennsylvania

KISSIMEE, Fla. — One police officer is dead, and five others were shot in incidents in Florida and Pennsylvania overnight.

In Kissimee, Fla., investigators believe two officers were ambushed while responding to a call.

One of the officers died, his partner is in critical condition.

Police arrested three people and a fourth suspect is on the loose.

My thoughts and prayers are with the @KissimmeePolice and their loved ones. We are with you!#LESM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

In Jacksonville, Fla., two other officers were also shot responding to an attempted suicide call.

And in Pennsylvania, two state troopers were shot were shot at a supermarket.

Suspects in those incidents were killed.