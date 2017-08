ARLINGTON, Texas – It’s harvest time for the White Sox farm system.

After mowing through Double-A ball, Michael Kopech will be promoted to Triple-A Charlotte Monday moving Lucas Giolito to the big league roster.

RHP Michael Kopech will be promoted to Class AAA Charlotte and make his Knights debut on Monday night at Norfolk. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 18, 2017

Giolito will make his Sox debut against the Twins, getting the start at some point during Monday’s doubleheader.

Renteria not sure if Giolito is Game 1 or 2 Monday. He also isn't sure if he's staying beyond the DH in the short term — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 18, 2017

Both Kopech and Giolito are ranked among the top 60 prospects in baseball according to MLB Pipeline.