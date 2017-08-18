WGN anchor Mark Suppelsa retiring at the end of the year

CHICAGO — Veteran Chicago newsman Mark Suppelsa announced that he is retiring at the end of the year.

Suppelsa, 55, currently anchors WGN Evening News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., WGN News at Nine and WGN News at Ten.

He sent the following email to the newsroom Thursday:

My good colleagues, I believe I’m breaking some news here.

I am retiring at the end of this year.

My wife and I have for years planned carefully for this period of our lives.

Now that our kids are out of college and about to launch their own careers, we decided we are ready to wind down our careers.

I look forward to the remaining few months with one of the truly unique TV news organizations in the country.

It’s been a humbling honor to be a part of it for nearly 10 years.

It takes a village to put on a newscast.

It should take a small city to put on all that we do, as well as we do.

Thank you for all of your remarkable support. Mark

WGN wishes you all the best, Mark! You will be missed.