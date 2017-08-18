× Uber and Lyft refunding riders for surge pricing during CTA emergency

CHICAGO – Uber and Lyft are giving refunds to customers hit by surge pricing during a CTA shutdown.

The Brown, Purple and Red lines were shut down on the North Side Tuesday during the morning rush.

Some people were charged more than $100 for rides with Uber and Lyft after surge pricing kicked in.

Uber riders will get an email explaining the price will be reduced to what they would have paid on an average weekday.

Lyft riders will have to reach out to the company and ask for their refunds.