Transient high pressure holds over the weekend

Sunny skies return Saturday, as overnight cloudiness and scattered showers/thunderstorms move off to the east and the leading edge of high pressure system follows into northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

Unfortunately for Eclipse-viewers, this high pressure will be transient – making for a rain-free weekend, but giving way to an approaching low pressure system Monday. Heat and humidity will return Sunday, riding southerly winds on the backside of the departing high pressure. Monday the heat and humidity remain in place, and clouds increase from the north and west, as a cold front approaches from the north.