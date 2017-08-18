× Suburban coach arrested, accused of having sex with student

MUNDELEIN, Ill. – A suburban coach has been arrested and accused of sexual assault and abuse against a female student.

According to police, 25-year-old Patrick Alexander of Vernon Hills was an instructional aide and football and basketball coach at Mundelein High School.

He is accused of having sex with the student. He is being held on $750,000 bond.

Police say the sex acts happened at the school from January until July of this year.

He’s been placed on administrative leave.

Alexander turned himself into police on August 9.

He’s due back in court August 23rd.