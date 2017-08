CHICAGO — The Powerball jackpot has grown to $535 million for Saturday’s drawing.

The winning numbers from the August 16 drawing were: 09 – 15 – 43 – 60 – 64 – and the Powerball number was 04.

While there was no jackpot winner in Wednesday night’s drawing, Illinois players won more than 88,500 prizes ranging from $4 to $150,000.

Saturday’s jackpot is the 5th largest of all time.