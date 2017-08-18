Police seek suspect in two assaults in Hammond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, Ind. – Police in Hammond, Indiana are searching for a suspect in two sexual assaults.

The attacks happened in the Hessville area within two weeks of each other.

Detectives say they believe one man is responsible for two rapes.

Police say the latest one happened in early August in an alley behind Arkansas Street. The other was in late July in an alley near Grand Ave.

The suspect is described as a black man between 5’7 and 5’10 with an average build. He was wearing a dark hoodie and shorts in both instances.

People in the neighborhood are on the look

Police are asking the public to take precautions.

They say people should be aware of their surroundings and never walk along at night.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.