Millions expected to attend 59th annual Chicago Air and Water Show

CHICAGO — Millions of people are expected to crowd the lakefront this weekend for the Chicago Air and Water Show.

Pilots say they love to come to Chicago to perform in the annual show.

The headliners include fan favorite the Blue Angels, Leapfrogs and the Golden Knights Parachute team are also back.

Opening the show will be former Chicago Cub David Ross is going to jump with the Golden Knights.

This is the 59th year of the Air and Water Show.

Today is dress rehearsal, so this is a great time to come out and avoid the crowds.

You can catch the practice sessions this morning from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along North Avenue Beach.

The official show runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers suggest those planning to attend take public transportation as parking is limited.