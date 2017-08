SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — A 37-year-old man is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday on first degree murder charges.

Oliver Rhone, of Glendale Heights, is charged with fatally shooting 37-year-old Quentin Tillison in the parking lot of a Walgreens at Wise and Roselle Roads in Schaumburg earlier this week.

Police say Tillison was shot in the stomach after police say he got into an argument with another man.

