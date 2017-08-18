Lunchbreak: Schug sauce

Chef Paul Samojluk

Lockdown Smoked – The Joint Next Door

1022 N. Western Avenue

Chicago

www.facebook.com/jointnextdoor/

Schug Sauce

Ingredients

10 jalapeño peppers

2 cups roughly chopped cilantro

2 cups roughly chopped parsley

8 medium to large garlic cloves

1 tsp salt, or more to taste

6 cardamom pods

1/2 tsp caraway seeds (optional)

1/4 tsp cumin

Pinch of black pepper

2 Tbs extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

Carefully stem and seed the jalapeño peppers. Wear gloves for this if possible; the peppers will leave a layer of capsaicin on your skin for 24-48 hours that can really make you miserable (your skin will feel burny and if you touch your eyes, they will burn badly). Best to wear gloves and avoid this misery. Discard the seeds, unless you are super duper good with spicy flavors… then, reserve a few. I doubt you’ll need them though.

Place the jalapeños, chopped cilantro, parsley, garlic, salt, cardamom seeds, caraway seeds, cumin, pepper and olive oil into the food processor. Pulse the mixture, scraping the sides periodically, until the whole thing begins to resemble a puree (a pesto-like consistency — not super smooth, a little texture is good).

Taste the mixture — careful, it’s pretty hot! Add more salt to taste if needed (salt really makes the spicy flavors pop). If you are crazy enough to want it hotter, you can blend in some additional jalapeño seeds. But really, I doubt it. Keep it in a sealed jar or tupperware in the refrigerator for 5-7 days. Check by smelling to ensure freshness, and I don’t recommend keeping longer than a week.