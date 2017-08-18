Lester headed to 10-day disabled list, likely to miss ‘minimal’ time

CHICAGO – Cubs fans can breathe easy. Jon Lester doesn’t appear to be headed to the shelf for very long.

Lester left Thursday’s game against the Reds after just 1 2/3 innings with left lat tightness.

The Cubs are putting Lester on the 10-day disabled list, but say there isn’t any structural damage.

He’s just experiencing some general shoulder.

“We didn’t want to say anything in advance. Wanted to make sure we had the doctors take a good look at it – the fatigue factor, the tightness factor. Let’s just give him a break right now,” noted Cubs skipper Joe Maddon. “Just talked to him. He’s on board with everything. We’re pretty sure it’s going to be a minimal kind of a time stay.”

“There is no minimum or maximum. It’s just that it’s a ten day gig and then we’ll figure it out.”

Mike Montgomery is expected to take Lester’s spot in the rotation in the meantime.

Rob Zastryzny and Felix Pena have been recalled from Triple A to fill out the roster with reliever Justin Grimm also headed for the DL.