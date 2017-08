LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The starters usually don’t play much anyway, but Jordan Howard won’t even be on the sidelines in Arizona for the Bears second preseason game.

Bears RB Jordan Howard suffered corneal abrasion in walk thru today. Did not travel to AZ. Injury considered minor. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2017

Jordan Howard suffered a minor corneal abrasion in the #Bears' walk through today and did not travel. It is considered a minor issue. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 18, 2017

According to multiple reports, Howard suffered a minor corneal abrasion during the team’s Friday walk-through.

Howard is one of eleven players not expected to suit up Saturday night against the Cardinals.

Others include Kyle Long, Jeremy Langford, Danny Trevathan and Markus Wheaton.