Former NU professor accused in brutal stabbing expected in Chicago court this weekend

Two men accused of a brutal stabbing at a River North high rise last month are reportedly coming back to Chicago tomorrow.

Wyndham Lathem and Andrew Warren are expected to appear in court this weekend.

The since-fired Northwestern professor, Lathem, and Oxford University financial officer, Warren, are accused in the murder of 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau.

Authorities said the attack on Cornell-Duranleau, a Michigan native who moved to Chicago last year, was so brutal that the blade of the knife investigators believe was used in the stabbing was broken. When police found him, he had already been dead for at least 12 hours.

Lathem and Warren were arrested in the San Francisco area eight days after Cornell-Duranleau was found dead.

Cornell-Duranleau, a Chicago hair stylist was stabbed 21 times in the front, and 26 times in the back, according to police.