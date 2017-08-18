Forecasts trending cloudier here for Monday’s solar eclipse
-
1st total solar eclipse in 99 years to sweep America – here are the best places to watch
-
Mid-week storms to follow pleasant holiday weather
-
Weather extremes continue: Cool here, searing heat out west
-
Nature pulling the plug on nearly a week of cool, wet weather here; warmth in the West headed this way; temperature rebound to bring a string of 70s for the Memorial Day Holiday
-
Clusters of downpour-generating storms to continue on periphery of sizzling, muggy air mass; flooding/ severe weather concerns to remain elevated here into the weekend
-
-
Year’s seventh 90° high and surging humidities produce a severe weather environment Thursday night; “Cindy” hits Gulf Coast with 60 mph gusts, 12 ft. seas and 6-12” rains
-
Jet stream disturbance to drive several Friday night t-storms; warming due Sunday through Tuesday—but temps pull back mid next week; eclipse cloud-cover forecast included
-
Atmosphere primed for severe weather outbreak Saturday
-
Atmosphere primed for a second day of severe weather
-
Return of tropical air to bring stormy weather last half of week
-
-
Memorial Day weather provides a smorgasbord for your BBQ
-
Summer weather arrives on cue with the calendar
-
Severe weather threatens what’s been third warmest June