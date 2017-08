Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A driver was shot while driving on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m.

ALL OB Dan Ryan Local Lanes are BLOCKED, from 55th to 63rd, as an earlier shooting investigation is underway pic.twitter.com/hC50pToQ9V — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) August 18, 2017

All local south bound lanes are closed on the Dan Ryan expressway.

Police are looking for shell casing as a driver was shot 8 times near 55th street.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.