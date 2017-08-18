Delmonico’s inside-park HR lifts White Sox over Rangers 4-3

ARLINGTON, Texas — Nicky Delmonico lined an inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning, his second go-ahead homer of the game, and the Chicago White Sox stopped a five-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

Delmonico’s fifth homer eluded a leaping Nomar Mazara, bouncing off the wall as the Texas right fielder crumpled on the warning track clutching his left knee. Second baseman Rougned Odor sprinted to retrieve the long carom, but Delmonico beat the throw with a head-first slide.

A day after the end of the rookie’s club-record streak of reaching base the first 13 games of his career, Delmonico drilled a two-run shot over the wall in right for a 3-2 lead in the sixth. Delmonico had his second two-homer game in three nights as the White Sox ended an eight-game road skid.

Mike Napoli’s 25th homer put Texas ahead 2-1 in the fourth, and the Rangers pulled even on Delino DeShields’ run-scoring grounder in the seventh.

Texas’ four-game winning streak ended, although the defending AL West champs remained 1 1/2 games back in the race for the second wild card.

Gregory Infante (1-1) retired all five batters he faced for his first big league win, and Juan Minaya pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his first save in his first chance in the majors.

Ricky Rodriguez (0-1) was greeted by Delmonico’s inside-the-park homer in his third big league appearance.

Mazara, who stayed in the game after going down on Delmonico’s homer, reached base three times and scored a run. Tim Anderson had three singles for the White Sox.