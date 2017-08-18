CPD question claims surrounding home invasion and shooting

CHICAGO — Chicago Police say they are not fully satisfied with the claims a man made after he shot and killed three people over the weekend in his home on the city’s Southeast side.

They say there are “inconsistencies” in the initial version of events that he told detectives. They say there are also inconsistencies with the crime scene.

The man, who is in his thirties, claims three people broke into his home Sunday afternoon near 102nd Street and South Ewing Avenue. He claims they came in through a basement window. He said he shot them, then locked himself in his bedroom. The victims were 17, 22, and 24-years-old.

The man has a valid firearm owner’s identification card and hired an attorney. Police are corresponding with the man through his lawyer.