Clouds may obstruct eclipse viewing in Chicagoland

CHICAGO — Will Monday’s eclipse be…eclipsed? It’s not certain but possible.

Computer models, from early Friday, are showing a layer of considerable clouds in the area Monday afternoon. This cloud deck appears to arrive from the northwest and is more substantial on some models than others (with a number of models showing overcast skies for the Chicago area.)

In addition, it appears that the shield of cloud cover will loom over areas north of Interstate 70, leaving Carbondale with clearer conditions.

The good news is we’re still a few days out, and although our models do a fabulous job at forecasting, their accuracy is not as good this far out. Clouds cover can be tricky also. A sudden and small change in conditions can either bring in or sweep the clouds away in a moment’s time.

Here is the latest cloud cover forecast for #Eclipse2017 . Blue represents clearer skies while grey represents more cloud cover. pic.twitter.com/aVFpdpOFVO — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) August 18, 2017