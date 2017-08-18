Dear Tom,

Can you provide an update on the hole in the ozone layer over Antarctica?

Ruth Cano,

Aurora

Dear Ruth,

The ozone layer, beginning 7-13 miles above the Earth’s surface, protects the surface from lethal doses of ultraviolet rays in sunlight, but it allows enough through to cause, among other things, sunburn. Chlorofluorocarbon gases (CFCs) are mainly responsible for depletion of the ozone layer, especially over the South Pole (over Antarctica) — the so-called “ozone hole.”

The manufacture of CFCs, which are man made and not naturally occurring, was ended, worldwide, in the 1980s. The result is that destruction of the ozone layer (and of the resulting ozone hole over Antarctica) is beginning to end. It is projected that global ozone levels should recover by about 2050 if the world’s nations stay on target to reduce the manufacture of CFCs.​