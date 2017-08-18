Buona Beef management`s confrontation with union members caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERWYN, Ill -- Management at the Chicago-area chain of restaurants Buona Beef are in damage control after two company family members had a confrontation with local union members outside one of their eateries in Berwyn.

It all began Monday when several union members were picketing to pressure the restaurant chain to hire union workers.

Family members Joe and Jim Buanavolanto confronted them and sprayed them with a garden hose.

The Buanavolantos were arrested and charged with battery after one of them slapped a protesters hand. as he tried to knock his phone down.

Laurie Cairns, a spokesperson for Buona Beef told WGN News said there were things said that were not shown on the video “but it should not have provoked that kind of response. … It was heat of the moment and highly regretted.”

Cairns goes on to say the brothers brought out a hose initially to clean up spilled propane on the sidewalk.

The company apologized for what occurred and issued a statement saying:

The Buonavolanto family and Buona Restaurants express our sincere apologies for an event that took place outside of our restaurant in Berwyn, Illinois, on August 15th. Members of our family did not uphold our values when responding to a union demonstration that disrupted our business. What started out as a peaceful discussion turned into an unprofessional exchange. This was an isolated incident that occurred in the heat of the moment. It is not representative of the way our family does business. We respect the rights of unions, union members, their families, and all of our customers whom we have had the pleasure of serving for many years in the Chicagoland area.