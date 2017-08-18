Bears sign veteran linebacker Kelvin Sheppard

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – With a number of linebackers still licking their wounds, the Bears are bringing seven-year veteran Kelvin Sheppard into the mix.

The Bears signed Sheppard Friday, waiving rookie linebacker Hendrick Ekpe to make room for him.

Sheppard started 11 games for the New York Giants last year, recording 50 tackles.

His best statistical season came in 2015, when Sheppard racked up 105 tackles as the starting inside linebacker for the Miami Dolphins.

It’s unclear if Sheppard will be able to make the Bears final roster this far into the preseason, but he should see some time Saturday in Arizona against the Cardinals.