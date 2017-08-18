Author of “The Death Gap” explains how where you live impacts your life expectancy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Dr. David Ansel Wednesday August 23rd as he leads a discussion

Oak Park Public Library

834 Lake St.

Oak Park, IL

708-383-8200

FREE

The Death Gap: How Inequality Kills (2017: University of Chicago Press), is written by David Ansell, MD, SVP for Community Health at Chicago’s Rush University Medical Center. “Inequality is a disease,” says Ansell, “and we need to treat and eradicate it as we would any major illness.” To do so, he outlines a vision that will provide the foundation for a healthier nation for all. David believes basic health care should be available to all individuals, a right similar to basic education, police and fire protection.