A month away, Vince Pellegrino discusses the BMW Championship at Conway Farms on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - The last time that he was on the show, the tournament was still a bit in the distance.

On Thursday, however, Vince Pellegrino returns to Sports Feed just a few weeks before the most recent BMW Championship in the Chicagoland area.

Once again, it's back at Conway Farms in Lake Forest and the WGA VP of Tournaments has been busy getting everything ready for the greatest golfers in the world.

Vince took some time out to discuss what's coming up at the tournament from September 12-17th on Thursday's show with Jarrett Payton. He discussed not only the venue but also some of the events surrounding the golf that will be played at Conway Farms.

Watch Vince's segment from Thursday's show in the video above.