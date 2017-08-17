White Sox Game Notes For Thursday @ Texas

* At 45-72 (.385), the White Sox currently hold the worst record in the American League. The last time the White Sox finished the season with the AL’s worst record was 1976 when they went 64-97 (.400).

* The Rangers are coming off a three-game sweep at home against the Tigers. This was Texas’ first home sweep since sweeping three straight series from May 10-18 earlier this season.

* Dating back to 2012, the Texas is just 15-21 (.417) against the White Sox, but are 477-416 (.534) against the rest of MLB. Of all AL opponents, the Rangers only have a worse record against the Indians (16-26, .381) and Blue Jays (17-25, .405) than they have against the White Sox over this time frame.

* In his first start of 2017 last Friday, Reynaldo Lopez had a quality start, allowing just two runs on four hits in six innings pitched. This was the third quality start of Lopez’s career.

* In his career, Tyson Ross has a 3.82 ERA and a record of 35-55 (.389). Among all active pitchers with at least 100 games started, he has the second-worst career winning percentage behind only Andrew Cashner (38-62, .380) who is currently his teammate in Texas and was also his teammate in San Diego from 2013-2016.

* 49.3 percent of Joey Gallo’s hits this season have been home runs (35 home runs and 71 hits). Among batting title qualifiers, this is the highest single-season rate of home runs to hits in MLB history, topping the mark set by Barry Bonds in his record-breaking 2001 campaign where he had 73 home runs on 156 hits (46.8 percent).