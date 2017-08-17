Watch Cubs’ Kris Bryant get sweetest marriage proposal from fan at hospital

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — One sweet young lady shared a special moment with Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant.

The National League MVP paid a visit to the Adult Down Syndrome Center at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge on Wednesday.

During his visit, a patient named Julie worked up the courage to grab Bryant’s hand, and propose to him– right in front of his wife, Jessica.

One patient dug up the courage to propose to @KrisBryant_23 this morning… right in front of @Jess__bryant! Watch his response 💍. @Cubs pic.twitter.com/2Ev6bfNtyE — Advocate Health Care (@advocatehealth) August 16, 2017

A video captured a blushing Bryant pointing to his wife, and responding, “You’ll have to ask her!”

Julie then pleaded with the Cubs star, saying “Please?????” She then turns to the crowd of onlookers, and shouts, “He said, yes!”

Bryant later tweeted about it, joking that his wife now has some competition.

Jess has some competition with this proposal!! Thank you all for letting us hangout and for signing my cleats! pic.twitter.com/hJ6pKALlIs — Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) August 16, 2017

His wife, Jessica, — who laughed and smiled during the “proposal” — jokingly tweeted, “I have to watch out for Julie!! BUT she did invite me over for moms sloppy joes tonight, so who’s really winning here??!”