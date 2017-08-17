Watch Cubs’ Kris Bryant get sweetest marriage proposal from fan at hospital

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — One sweet young lady shared a special moment with Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant.
The National League MVP paid a visit to the Adult Down Syndrome Center at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge on Wednesday.
During his visit, a patient named Julie worked up the courage to grab Bryant’s hand, and propose to him– right in front of his wife, Jessica.
A video captured a blushing Bryant pointing to his wife, and responding, “You’ll have to ask her!”
Julie then pleaded with the Cubs star, saying “Please?????” She then turns to the crowd of onlookers, and shouts, “He said, yes!”
Bryant later tweeted about it, joking that his wife now has some competition.
His wife, Jessica, — who laughed and smiled during the “proposal” — jokingly tweeted, “I have to watch out for Julie!! BUT she did invite me over for moms sloppy joes tonight, so who’s really winning here??!”