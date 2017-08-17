Warm, humid air due to return over weekend

Low pressure centered over eastern Lake Superior late Thursday, generated an unusually strong circulation for mid-August. West winds gusting as high as 34 mph swept drier air across the metro area. After a muggy start to the day, dew point temperatures lowered to the mid 60s. The breezy conditions also prompted beach hazard statements to be issued for portions of the Michigan and Indiana lakeshore, where dangerous rip currents will be possible through Friday. Daily temperatures have averaged at, or above normal since Monday, and this trend is expected to continue. Highs both Friday and Saturday are expected to be seasonable. By Sunday, an influx of tropical air is forecast to arrive, sending temperatures to the mid and upper 80s, as dew point readings hover near 70 degrees.
