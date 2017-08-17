USPS issues color-changing solar eclipse stamps

It seems everyone is preparing for the Great American Eclipse of 2017, even the U.S. Postal Service, which is now selling limited-edition, color-changing solar eclipse stamps!

The first-ever, heat-activated stamp uses thermochromic ink that is sensitive to the touch of your fingertip. Once you press your thumb over the black ink spot at the center of the stamp, the total solar eclipse will vanish and reveal a full moon.

As soon as you remove your finger, the ink will cool, and the image will return to the eclipsed Sun.

Got a sheet of cool U.S. Postal Service 'Total Eclipse of the Sun' stamps for upcoming Solar Eclipse. Image changes w/ warmth! #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/BUmyA8AOOP — Patrick Casey (@peculiargames) August 14, 2017

Innovation from the @USPS. You heard that right. Heat-sensitive solar eclipse stamps. pic.twitter.com/HpVM3VmwTA — Michael Hoinski (@michaelhoinski) August 11, 2017

A sheet of 16 solar eclipse stamps is $7.84 and you can order them online while supplies last.