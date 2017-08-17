‘Stranger Things’ pop-up bar to open in Logan Square Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago fans of the Netflix hit series 'Stranger Things' are in for a real treat.

The space next to Emporium Arcade Bar, located at 2363 N. Milwaukee Ave in Logan Square, will soon become a 'Stranger Things' themed pop-up bar called 'The Upside Down.'

The pop-up will open Friday, August 18 at 7 p.m. and will run through the end of September.

The bar will be decorated to resemble familiar scenes from the Netflix thriller, such as the Byers' living room, and it will also include design installations from local artists and of course, show-inspired adult drinks.

According to Timeout, the pop-up bar will feature four different cocktails, two different slushies, and a scotch and coffee combo, all connected to different themes in the show.

Hours for the pop-up vary Wednesday through Sunday, so be sure to check out their website for more information.

You can also follow @upsidedownchicago on Instagram to get the latest updates.